SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – The GPAC released its final regular season Players of the Week awards, and we’d have a first-timer from Northwestern football as senior wide receiver Michael Storey earned his first Offensive Player of the Week honor.

Saturday was a career day for Storey reeling in 11 catches for a career-high 181 yards with 2 touchdowns in the 40-11 rout over Jamestown. Serving as the top target for Northwestern all season long, the former Spencer Tiger averaged 16.5 yards per catch, and has now tied the program record for career receptions with 282 grabs.

Storey currently leads the GPAC with 13 receiving TDs and 1,166 receiving yards, sitting top-5 in the nation with 106 receiving yards per game and receiving TD’s.

The Red Raiders have a first round bye in the NAIA tournament,. They’ll start second round play at home on Nov. 25.