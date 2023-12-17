DURHAM, N.C. (KCAU) – Throughout the season, the Red Raiders have relied on plenty of its playmakers to make it back to Durham, North Carolina with an unblemished record. That includes wide receiver Michael Storey, who elected to use his fifth year of eligibility.

Coming back for his fifth year was an easy decision.

“This is my last chance to play football. My body is able and willing, and then I knew a lot of my buddies were coming back as well. So, it kind of made it an easier decision after a quick thought after we won that game… ended up coming back and loving it this year,” Northwestern senior wide receiver Michael Storey said.

After capping off his season with a national championship last year, the Spencer native remained hungry for more.

“Not a lot of people can know when their last football game is going to be, and that’s something I’m fortunate enough to know is, no matter what, this is going to be my last football game. I guess that kind of makes me feel good inside knowing that I did all I could to this position knowing that I can make this my last game ever.”

It’s been a career year for Storey, reeling in 86 catches for 1,354 yards and 16 touchdowns while scoring in 10 of Northwestern’s 14 games.

Not only has he found the end zone plenty of times, Storey became the program’s career receptions leader while garnering first-team All-GPAC honors and a spot on the NAIA All-America Third Team. But his impact for Northwestern goes beyond the stat sheet.

“He’s such a good leader. He’s a pro’s pro. He knows exactly what he’s doing, he knows how to prepare, he knows how to execute everything we need him to execute. He’s a great resource for our entire team, not just our receiver room…our entire offense and team,” Northwestern wide receivers coach Brice Byker said.

Northwestern faces Keiser for an NAIA national championship rematch on Dec. 18 at 12pm ET.