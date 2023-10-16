SIOUX CITY, IOWA – The Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) and Hauff Mid-America Sports announced the following football players-of-the-week for games played the week of October 9-15, 2023:

Offense – Konner McQuillan, Running Back (Northwestern College)

Northwestern College running back Konner McQuillan is this week’s GPAC/Hauff Mid-America Sports Offensive Player-of-the-Week. McQuillan, a senior from Leavenworth, Kansas, accounted for four total scores in top-rated Red Raiders’ 37-8 win at Briar Cliff. He had 215 yards of total offense including 123 yards on 11 carries (11.2 yards per rush), rushing for a new career-high three scores and led the team with his 92 receiving yards (5 catches). Additionally, he set new career-highs in rushing touchdowns (3) and longest rush (73 yards) in the win.

Special Teams – Eli Stader, Kicker (Northwestern College)

Eli Stader of Northwestern College is this week’s GPAC/Hauff Mid-America Sports Special Teams Player-of-the-Week. Stader, a junior from Cedar Grove, Wisconsin, was a perfect 4-for-4 on PAT attempts in the win at Briar Cliff. He accounted for seven points in all for the Red Raiders and got the scoring started with a 27-yard field goal in the first quarter.