SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- The Northwestern Red Raiders football team is in the midst of a 12 game win streak and are only 4 quarters away from bringing back an NAIA National Title to Orange City, with their head coach earning a prestigious honor.

Red Raiders’ head coach Matt McCarty was tabbed the Region IV Coach of the Year by the American Football Coaches Association. This is the second time McCarty has earned the honor, but the first time he has won it outright. McCarty has helped guide the Raiders to the NAIA Football National Championship game.

The Red Raiders are among one of the best statistical teams in the NAIA as the team leads the association in rushing touchdowns, third down conversions, and red zone TD’S. Through seven seasons with Northwestern, McCarty has recorded 66 wins.