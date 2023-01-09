SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- The Northwestern Red Raiders football team’s season was one that Siouxland fans will remember for a ling time as NWC won its first Red Banner since 1983, with the program’s head coach reeling in another big honor as he helped guide the team to a title.

Red Raiders’ head coach Matt McCarty was tabbed as the 2022 AFCA NAIA Coach of the Year. Through seven seasons as the program’s head coach, McCarty has put together a 67-18 record and 52 wins during GPAC play. McCarty is also 10-5 in the NAIA Football Championship Series.

McCarty won the honor back in 2017, splitting it with Morningside’s Steve Ryan. The Red Raiders finished 13-1 while leading the NAIA in rushing touchdowns, third down conversions, and red zone touchdowns.