SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – The National Football Foundation and College Football Hall of Fame released its 2024 and longtime Northwestern head football coach Larry “Bub” Korver is once again among the Siouxland athletes and coaches in contention for next year’s Hall of Fame class.

With football field at NWC named in his honor, Korver ended his career in Orange City with 212 career wins in 28 seasons, winning their first two national titles while leading his teams to the playoffs 14 teams. He ended as one of seven Red Raiders in the NAIA Hall of Fame. The criteria for CFB Hall of Fame consideration includes being a head coach for a minimum of 10 seasons with at least 100 games and a 600 winning percentage.

Other notables names on the 2024 ballot:

Sioux City Bandits running back Fred Jackson

Iowa tight end Dallas Clark

Nebraska, Ohio head coach Frank Solich

UNI running back Carl Boyd

UNI head coach Clyde “Buck” Starbeck

Voting for the Hall of Fame runs through June 30, with the class announcement set to come in early 2024.