DURHAM, N.C. (KCAU) – It’s been quite the ride for Northwestern College football to make it back to Durham, North Carolina for the NAIA national championship game. The roster boasts players on both offense and defense stepping up and making big plays all season long, with one West Lyon product orchestrating the offense to its peak.

Red Raiders quarterback Jalyn Gramstad continues to add accolades to his name this season, being named the NAIA National Player of the Year. Throwing for over 3,000 yards for the first time in his collegiate career, Gramstad comes into the title game with a NAIA-best 70.7% completion percentage. On the ground, he’s totaled 733 rushing yards to go with 8 scores.

The junior, who has thrown for 33 touchdowns on the season, becomes the second Red Raiders ever to earn the honor, joining Tyson Kooima, who won it in 2020. An astronomical honor for the local product, but it’s those around him he says make it possible.

“I feel really honored and thankful for the recognition of the NAIA, but I always credited the players around me and the coaches around me. Coming from West Lyon and being from Northwest Iowa, I really just want to be a role model,” Northwestern junior quarterback Jalyn Gramstad.

Even with his on-field success, it’s his leadership and characteristics that have helped him gain the trust of the locker room since becoming the full-time starter last season.

A player that has not only progressed throughout his career, but has helped his teammates blossom as well.

“Going against him everyday in practice really prepares us for anybody else out there,” Northwestern senior defensive end Morris Hofer said.

“I think he challenges the defense every day. Seeing a quarterback like that…that can run and throw, I think it prepares us pretty well,” Northwestern freshman wide receiver Ashtin Van’t Hul said.

From a player who began his collegiate career on the defensive side of the ball to a quarterback that is towards the top of the NAIA in a plethora of major categories, it’s the hard work for Gramstad that’s helped him get to this point.

“He makes the guys around him better. I think that’s the most important piece of his leadership is that he makes the guys around him better. Everybody believes in him and he finds a way to get it done,” Northwestern head coach Matt McCarty said.

Northwestern kicks off against Keiser in the NAIA National Championship game on Dec. 18 on at 12:00pm ET.