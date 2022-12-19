SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- A pair of local GPAC football players earned spots on the watch list for the Cliff Harris Award, which goes to the nation’s top small college defensive player.

Morningside senior defensive lineman Weston Schultz and Northwestern sophomore linebacker Parker Fryer were named nominees for the award. Schultz finished in the top five for the Mustangs in total tackles while forcing one fumble and recorded a team-high seven sacks for Morningside.

Fryar led the national champion Red Raiders in total tackles and was tied atop the Northwestern stat chart for forced fumbles with two.

The award winner will be announced on December 30th.