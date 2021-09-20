Northwestern’s emphasis on preparation leads Red Raiders to 4-0 start

ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The #2 Northwestern Red Raiders football team isn’t worried, but is aware that the goal should always be to improve.

After a pair of season opening wins over Presentation and Hastings by a combined score of 111-22, the Red Raiders needed overtime to knock off Midland in their third game of the season. While Northwestern improved to 3-0, it definitely raised some concern for the Raiders’ coaching staff to make sure they don’t leave themselves open to an early season upset again, which led to head coach Matt McCarty stressing how important preparation is to his team’s success.

And the results speak for themselves. Northwestern steamrolled Doane 38-0 for their homecoming game to answer their coach’s call. Wide receiver Cade Moser tied the school record with four touchdown receptions to lead the way on offense, and the defense picked up its first shutout of the season. The next step, now, is to keep that focus for another chance at the program’s first national championship.

Northwestern travels to Concordia on Saturday, September 25 for their next game.