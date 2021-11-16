Northwestern’s Dexter named GPAC Freshman of the Year

(Sioux City, Iowa) – The 2021 Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) Volleyball All-Conference Team has

been selected.

Hope Leimbach from Midland was selected as the Hauff Mid-America Sports/GPAC Player-of-the-Year. Jon

Hegerle from Jamestown was named the Hauff Mid-America Sports/GPAC Coach-of-the-Year. Jamestown wonthe regular season championship for 2021 with a 16-0 record. The Jimmies also won the GPAC Tournamenttitle over the weekend.

The NAIA Opening Round is scheduled for November 20, with the NAIA National Volleyball Tournament

scheduled in Sioux City November 30 – December 4 at the Tyson Events Center. Seven GPAC teams have

made the NAIA Postseason this fall. The GPAC All-Conference teams were selected by the league coaches.

GPAC Volleyball First Team 2021 (listed alphabetically)

Name Position School Class Hometown

Rachel Cushing DS College of Saint Mary So. Council Bluffs, Iowa

Alysen Dexter OH Northwestern Fr. Urbandale, Iowa

Ady Dwight MB Dakota Wesleyan So. Langford, S.D.

Taliyah Flores OH Midland Jr. Papillion, Neb.

Bekah Horstman MB Northwestern Sr. Pella, Iowa

Kalli Hegerle RS Jamestown Sr. West Fargo, N.D.

Anna Holen OH Jamestown Sr. LaMoure, N.D.

Corina Huff MB Jamestown Sr. Pequot Lakes, Minn.

*Hope Leimbach S Midland Jr. Lincoln, Neb.

Gabi Nordaker MB Concordia So. Omaha, Neb.

Camryn Opfer OH Concordia Jr. Seward, Neb.

Dani Prusha S College of Saint Mary Sr. Papillion, Neb.

Jayla Ritter MB Jamestown Sr. Forest Lake, Minn.

Corrina Timmermans OH Dordt Jr. Orange City, Iowa

Hauff Mid-America Sports/GPAC Volleyball Player-of-the-Year:

Hope Leimbach, Midland

GPAC Volleyball Libero-of-the-Year:

Rachel Cushing, College of Saint Mary

GPAC Volleyball Setter-of-the-Year:

Hope Leimbach, Midland

GPAC Volleyball Freshman-of-the-Year:

Alysen Dexter, Northwestern

Hauff Mid-America Sports/GPAC Volleyball Coach-of-the-Year:

Jon Hegerle, Jamestown



GPAC Volleyball Second Team 2021 (listed alphabetically)

Name Position School Class Hometown

Tara Callahan S Concordia Sr. Brady, Neb.

Liz Dlouhy OH College of Saint Mary Sr. Tekemah, Neb.

Madeline Else S Dakota Wesleyan Jr. Holstein, Iowa

Jessi Franken MB Dordt Sr. Hull, Iowa

Brooke Fredrickson RS Midland Jr. North Bend, Neb.

Ellie Holen DS Jamestown So. LaMoure, N.D.

Gabby Menghini OH Doane Sr. North Platte, Neb.

Jackie Meiklejohn S Jamestown Sr. Dickey, N.D.

Rosa Reed-Bouley RS College of Saint Mary Sr. Omaha, Neb.

Hanna Reiff DS Dakota Wesleyan Jr. Chester, S.D.

Abbey Ringler MB Midland Fr. Seward, Neb.

Jadeyn Schutt S Northwestern Jr. Orange City, Iowa

Alli Timmermans RS Dordt Sr. Orange City, Iowa

Kamryn Willman MB College of Saint Mary Jr. Grand Island, Neb.

Key: S-Setter, OH-Outside Hitter, MB-Middle Blocker, RS-Right Side/Opposite Hitter, L-Libero,

DS – Defensive Specialist

Honorable Mention

Briar Cliff – Toria Andre (MB), Tannah Heath (L)

College of Saint Mary – Makenna Freeman (OH)

Concordia – Erica Heinzerling (OH), Carly Rodaway (RS)

Dakota Wesleyan – Mariah Gloe (OH), Mackenzie Miller (RS)

Doane – Jaime Renshaw (S), Genna Ryan-Piasecki (MB)

Dordt – Megan Raszler (S), Erica Bousema (L)

Hastings – Emily Krolikowski (OH), Sydney Mullin (MB)

Jamestown – Aleah Zieske (OH), Megan Gaffaney (S)

Midland – Cortlyn Schaefer (OH), Lauryn Samuelson (MB)

Morningside – Payton Shoquist (L) , Sydney Marlow (OH)

Mount Marty – Ally DeLange (S), Gabby Ruth (OH)

Northwestern – Emily Strasser (DS), Macay Van’t Hul (MB)