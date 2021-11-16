Northwestern’s Dexter named GPAC Freshman of the Year

(Sioux City, Iowa) – The 2021 Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) Volleyball All-Conference Team has
been selected.
Hope Leimbach from Midland was selected as the Hauff Mid-America Sports/GPAC Player-of-the-Year. Jon
Hegerle from Jamestown was named the Hauff Mid-America Sports/GPAC Coach-of-the-Year. Jamestown wonthe regular season championship for 2021 with a 16-0 record. The Jimmies also won the GPAC Tournamenttitle over the weekend.
The NAIA Opening Round is scheduled for November 20, with the NAIA National Volleyball Tournament
scheduled in Sioux City November 30 – December 4 at the Tyson Events Center. Seven GPAC teams have
made the NAIA Postseason this fall. The GPAC All-Conference teams were selected by the league coaches.
GPAC Volleyball First Team 2021 (listed alphabetically)
Name Position School Class Hometown
Rachel Cushing DS College of Saint Mary So. Council Bluffs, Iowa
Alysen Dexter OH Northwestern Fr. Urbandale, Iowa
Ady Dwight MB Dakota Wesleyan So. Langford, S.D.
Taliyah Flores OH Midland Jr. Papillion, Neb.
Bekah Horstman MB Northwestern Sr. Pella, Iowa
Kalli Hegerle RS Jamestown Sr. West Fargo, N.D.
Anna Holen OH Jamestown Sr. LaMoure, N.D.
Corina Huff MB Jamestown Sr. Pequot Lakes, Minn.
*Hope Leimbach S Midland Jr. Lincoln, Neb.
Gabi Nordaker MB Concordia So. Omaha, Neb.
Camryn Opfer OH Concordia Jr. Seward, Neb.
Dani Prusha S College of Saint Mary Sr. Papillion, Neb.
Jayla Ritter MB Jamestown Sr. Forest Lake, Minn.
Corrina Timmermans OH Dordt Jr. Orange City, Iowa
Hauff Mid-America Sports/GPAC Volleyball Player-of-the-Year:
Hope Leimbach, Midland
GPAC Volleyball Libero-of-the-Year:
Rachel Cushing, College of Saint Mary
GPAC Volleyball Setter-of-the-Year:
Hope Leimbach, Midland
GPAC Volleyball Freshman-of-the-Year:
Alysen Dexter, Northwestern
Hauff Mid-America Sports/GPAC Volleyball Coach-of-the-Year:
Jon Hegerle, Jamestown
GPAC Volleyball Second Team 2021 (listed alphabetically)
Name Position School Class Hometown
Tara Callahan S Concordia Sr. Brady, Neb.
Liz Dlouhy OH College of Saint Mary Sr. Tekemah, Neb.
Madeline Else S Dakota Wesleyan Jr. Holstein, Iowa
Jessi Franken MB Dordt Sr. Hull, Iowa
Brooke Fredrickson RS Midland Jr. North Bend, Neb.
Ellie Holen DS Jamestown So. LaMoure, N.D.
Gabby Menghini OH Doane Sr. North Platte, Neb.
Jackie Meiklejohn S Jamestown Sr. Dickey, N.D.
Rosa Reed-Bouley RS College of Saint Mary Sr. Omaha, Neb.
Hanna Reiff DS Dakota Wesleyan Jr. Chester, S.D.
Abbey Ringler MB Midland Fr. Seward, Neb.
Jadeyn Schutt S Northwestern Jr. Orange City, Iowa
Alli Timmermans RS Dordt Sr. Orange City, Iowa
Kamryn Willman MB College of Saint Mary Jr. Grand Island, Neb.
Key: S-Setter, OH-Outside Hitter, MB-Middle Blocker, RS-Right Side/Opposite Hitter, L-Libero,
DS – Defensive Specialist
Honorable Mention
Briar Cliff – Toria Andre (MB), Tannah Heath (L)
College of Saint Mary – Makenna Freeman (OH)
Concordia – Erica Heinzerling (OH), Carly Rodaway (RS)
Dakota Wesleyan – Mariah Gloe (OH), Mackenzie Miller (RS)
Doane – Jaime Renshaw (S), Genna Ryan-Piasecki (MB)
Dordt – Megan Raszler (S), Erica Bousema (L)
Hastings – Emily Krolikowski (OH), Sydney Mullin (MB)
Jamestown – Aleah Zieske (OH), Megan Gaffaney (S)
Midland – Cortlyn Schaefer (OH), Lauryn Samuelson (MB)
Morningside – Payton Shoquist (L) , Sydney Marlow (OH)
Mount Marty – Ally DeLange (S), Gabby Ruth (OH)
Northwestern – Emily Strasser (DS), Macay Van’t Hul (MB)