SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Northwestern outside hitter Jazlin De Haan has been named the GPAC Attacker of the Week for the third time this season.

In the team’s sweep over top-ranked Concordia, the Orange City native notched a match-high 13 kills in the team’s sweep over the Bulldogs. De Haan in third in the NAIA in kills per set this season, averaging 4.56.

The MOC-Floyd Valley alum has been an important piece of NWC’s success this season as Northwestern is 19-2 on the season and ranked third in the nation.