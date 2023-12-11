ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Northwestern Red Raiders volleyball team crafted one of its best seasons in program history, guided by a pair of Iowa products that were named to the NAIA All-American teams.

GPAC Player of the Year and Orange City native Jazlin De Haan was named to the All-American First Team, finishing second in the conference in kills with 521 kills. That mark was good for a top-five finish in the entire NAIA.

Joining De Haan on the All-American list is Alysen Dexter, who appeared on the second team. The Urbandale native led the GPAC in service aces with 58, good for a top-20 mark in the NAIA.

Dexter was a third team choice last season while this marks the second consecutive season that Northwestern head coach Kyle Van Den Bosch has coached a first team All-American at Northwestern.

Also, Olivia Granstra was a honorable mention.