Northwestern’s Colton Harold named NAIA Baseball Player of the Week

Kansas City, Mo. (KCAU) – Colton Harold of Northwestern (Iowa) has been named the NAIA National Baseball Player of the Week and Ricardo Velez of Science & Arts (Okla.) has been named the NAIA National Baseball Pitcher of the Week, the national office announced Tuesday.
The two players were selected based on their performances on the week of March 29-April 4 and were selected out of a pool of conference and Association of Independent Institution’s award winners.
Colton slugged 1.667 over four games as he powered the Northwestern (Iowa) offense to a 3-1 weekend. Harold hit four home runs and recorded 13 RBI as he batted .667.