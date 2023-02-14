SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- The Northwestern Red Raiders picked up a pair of wins this past week, led by an Iowa native who had a week full of career bests.

Red Raiders guard Dillon Carlson was named the NAIA Men’s Basketball Player of the Week after two big-time performances. In their victory over Dakota Wesleyan, he notched a career-high 29 points in the win. But, that mark did not stand long as he recorded a new career-high of 35 points while also making eight three-pointers.

Carlson is the team’s leading scorer and is tied for second in the GPAC, averaging over 20 points per game.