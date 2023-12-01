SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Top-ranked Northwestern swept #18 Bellevue 3-0 (25-14, 25-10, 26-24) to advance to the quarterfinal round.

GPAC Player of the Year Jazlin De Haan recorded her 17th double-double of the season, notching 14 kills and 10 digs while NAIA blocks leader Zavyr Metzger registered a team-best seven rejections in the match.

Northwestern picked up its 24th sweep of the season, breaking the record for most sweeps in a single season in program history.

NWC continues its title trek in Saturday’s quarterfinal round at 11 a.m. against #9 Vanguard.