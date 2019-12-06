Northwestern wins, Morningside falls in last day of NAIA Tournament pool play

Things started off looking good for Morningside, they won their first set of a must-win match against Providence by a 25-18 margin. But set 2 was a back and forth battle, ending in a Mustang lost. The match eventually went the distance, to a fifth and final set, where Morningside fell 16-14 to force a three-way tie in Pool A between Morningside, Providence, and Oklahoma City. As of this writing, the tie-breaker game has yet to be played.

As for Northwestern, the Red Raiders have commanded their pool since the start of action in the Tyson Events Center, earning wins in each of their three matches to advance to the Round of 16 on Friday.

