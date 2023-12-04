SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – Making their first-ever “Fab Four” NAIA volleyball semifinal appearance, history would continue for No. 1 Northwestern College volleyball (31-2) as the Red Raiders prevailed 3-1 over No. 5 Viterbo (25-22, 25-17, 27-25, 25-19) to advance to the program’s first NAIA national championship.

Earning their 31st win of the year, the Red Raiders lay claim to their most single-season victories since 2019.

GPAC Player of the Year Jazlin De Haan led the match with 19 kills on a .246 hitting percentage, Olivia Granstra added 23 digs while Logan Miller and Liv Reitsma each tied for a team-high 22 assists. NAIA blocks per set leader Zavyr Metzger spearheaded the match as she played a hand in 10 of Northwestern’s 13 total blocks.

Northwestern will look to secure the program’s first national title against the winner of No. 2 Indiana Wesleyan/No. 3 Eastern Oregon in the NAIA Volleyball National Championship on Tuesday, Dec. 5th.

First serve of the NAIA title match is set for 7:00 pm Central Time inside the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City.