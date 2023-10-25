ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Northwestern Red Raiders are ranked number one in the NAIA Volleyball poll for the third time in program history and first time since 201.

NWC is tied with Indiana Wesleyan atop the poll as all but one of the Red Raiders wins have come in straight sets.

This is the first time in Northwestern College Athletics history two Red Raiders teams are ranked #1 in the NAIA simultaneously as the volleyball team joins the Northwestern football team as the top-ranked teams in their respective sports.