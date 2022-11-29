SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – The NAIA Volleyball Championship is nearly here featuring the nation’s best teams on the hardwood. For the sixth straight year, Northwestern volleyball is among the elite groups aiming for ultimate glory at the Tyson Events Center.

A program built on prestige, the Red Raiders have appeared in the NAIA national quarterfinals the previous three seasons. This year’s talent is poised to make it four. The team sits tied for second in the country in team blocks per set, with senior Bekah Horstman leading the GPAC with 1.33 blocks per set.

As for the attack, they’ve been in good hands behind the sophomore arms of transfer Jazlin De Haan and Alysen Dexter, combining for 720 kills. NWC went 2-0 in pool play last year, and with seven GPAC teams appearing at the final site, the Red Raiders agree the challenges they’ve faced throughout the season has padded their prep for this moment.

“It just seems like a national level game every time we play so I feel like this is nothing new to us so it just prepares us all the more each time we play,” Northwestern senior middle hitter Bekah Horstman said.

“Every single part coming together is what truly makes the team special and we all do our different roles very well and that’s what helps us to succeed,” Northwestern sophomore Alysen Dexter said.

“We take the seeding out of it at this point because 24 teams are here that earned the right to be here, and you just have to beat the team that’s in front of you tomorrow,” Northwestern head coach Kyle Van Den Bosch said. “It’s really hard to look back or look forward too much. You build on confidence that you’ve had against good teams and then just try to put your best foot forward against Marian.”

Northwestern is the 1-seed in Pool H, hitting the floor tomorrow against 3-seeded Marian at 4:00pm. They finish pool play against two-seeded SAGU on Friday at 4:00pm.