ORANGE CITY, IA – The Northwestern College Raiders are starting the 2020–21 sports season with a new athletics logo.



Designed by Greg Elliott of Authentige Branding, the new graphic aims to represent the college’s definition of a Raider: “one who is fearless, confident and prepared to finish the task through discipline, sacrifice and the relentless pursuit of excellence.” It combines a bold font with a new Raider flag that symbolizes courage and leadership (and also is a stylized “R”). Central to the flag is the Northwestern cross, which signals Christ is the focus of everything at Northwestern, including athletics.

“As the reputation of the Raiders continues to grow, we saw a need for a visual identity that is complementary to the college’s word mark and logo while also making an even more commanding impression in the athletic arena,” said head women’s basketball coach Chris Yaw . Yaw led the task force that commissioned the logo and guided its design after the retirement of the Raiders’ former athletic director, Earl Woudstra. Woudstra initiated the project prior to his departure.