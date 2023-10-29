SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – It turned out to be a snow globe-kind of Saturday for GPAC football in the final weekend of October.

#25 Dordt def. Briar Cliff 49-0 while #1 Northwestern def. #3 Morningside 34-20 in the latest chapter of their Highway 75 rivalry amidst a snowfall for the entirety of the game. Featuring a battle between two of the six remaining unbeaten NAIA teams into today, the Red Raiders handed the Mustangs its first loss of the season while securing the Red Raiders’ first regular season win over Morningside since 2013..

GPAC FOOTBALL SCORES

#1 Northwestern – 34, #3 Morningside – 20

#25 Dordt – 49, Briar Cliff – 0

DIVISION II AND III SCORES

Wayne State – 14, #12 Augustana – 12 (Egg Bowl)

Loras – 49, Buena Vista – 21