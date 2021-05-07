Northwestern taking it all in during first practice in Louisiana

GRAMBLING, LA (KCAU) — The Northwestern Red Raiders football team arrived in Louisiana on Friday in preparation for the NAIA national championship on Monday.

After getting settled in, the Raiders had their first practice on the field they’ll play for the national title on at Eddie G Robinson Stadium. As players and coaches came down the ramp to enter the bowl-stadium, many were even more excited to have the chance to play at this sort of venue.

Northwestern primarily focused on scheming on Friday, as to not overtax the players after a long day of travel, but will be ramping up their practices over the weekend as they prepare for Monday night’s game versus Lindsey Wilson.

The NAIA football national championship game will be at 6:00 on Monday, May 10, and will be available to watch on ESPN3.