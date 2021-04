DES MOINES, IOWA -- Luka Garza's basketball career at the University of Iowa has come to an end, but he's leaving a farewell gift on his way out of Iowa City.

On Tuesday afternoon Garza appeared live on CNBC to announce that he is auctioning off an NFT that he created, with some proceeds going to the UI Stead Family Children's Hospital. The winner of the digital auction will also win a pair of autographed sneakers, get to play a game of HORSE against Garza, and have dinner and a movie with him.