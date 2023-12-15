DURHAM, N.C. (KCAU) – Northwestern College football embarked on day two of its trip to Durham, North Carolina during NAIA Championship Week, sitting just three days away from the opportunity to defend their national title.

As much as it’s a business trip for the Red Raider football program, the team had a little bit of time to enjoy the NAIA Championship Week experience.

The day kicked off at The Carolina Theatre as a part of the NAIA Student-Athlete Experience. Along with Keiser, coaches and players from Northwestern answered questions ranging from football to everyday life.

Up next, practice at Durham County Memorial Stadium. Red Raiders enjoying the 57 degree weather with a good practice on the gridiron.

Then, capping the early afternoon off with a trip to the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill, soaking in some storied Tar Heels basketball history.

Plenty of good times and good memories during the Durham trip, truly soaking in the experience towards anticipation for championship Monday.

“They’re really fun to hangout with, being able to soak in some of these last moments with some of the guys that I probably won’t see all the time anymore,” Northwestern senior wide receiver Michael Storey said. “So, it’s been fun being able to experience that with them. Being able to give us the opportunity to do more than just what we did last year is really nice not just to do the same repetitive things and experience new things and create new memories. The school does a great job of organizing those things.”

The Red Raiders begin Saturday with the Teaming Up for Character Event at Lakewood YMCA at 8:20am ET in Durham. The Red Raiders will then have practice in the afternoon followed by two hours of bowling at 8:15pm ET.