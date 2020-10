The Northwestern Red Raiders only needed three sets to get the job done against GPAC opponent Briar Cliff on Monday night. (25-22, 25-18, 25-21)

Makenzie Fink (10), A.J. Kacmarynski (10), and Emily Van Ginkel (9) led the way in kills for the Red Raiders, with Van Ginkel leading the way in blocks as well (3). This win pushes NWC to 7-1 on the season, with their next matchup coming Wednesday night against the Dakota Wesleyan Tigers.