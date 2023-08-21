KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCAU) – The defending NAIA National Champion Northwestern Red Raiders were selected first in the NAIA Football Preseason Coaches’ Top 25 poll. NWC received 17 of the 18 first-place votes.

Morningside and Dordt were picked at fourth and 25th, respectively.

FULL NAIA FOOTBALL PRESEASON POLL

  1. Northwestern (17)
  2. Keiser (1)
  3. Grand View
  4. Morningside
  5. Indiana Wesleyan
  6. Marian
  7. Benedictine
  8. Bethel (Tenn.)
  9. Lindsey Wilson
  10. Reinhardt
  11. Southwestern
  12. College of Idaho
  13. Saint Xavier
  14. St. Thomas
  15. Carroll
  16. Montana Tech
  17. OUAZ
  18. Avila
  19. Dickinson State
  20. Kansas Wesleyan
  21. Texas Wesleyan
  22. Georgetown
  23. Bethel (Kan.)
  24. St. Francis
  25. Dordt

Image Courtesy: NAIA