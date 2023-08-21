KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCAU) – The defending NAIA National Champion Northwestern Red Raiders were selected first in the NAIA Football Preseason Coaches’ Top 25 poll. NWC received 17 of the 18 first-place votes.
Morningside and Dordt were picked at fourth and 25th, respectively.
FULL NAIA FOOTBALL PRESEASON POLL
- Northwestern (17)
- Keiser (1)
- Grand View
- Morningside
- Indiana Wesleyan
- Marian
- Benedictine
- Bethel (Tenn.)
- Lindsey Wilson
- Reinhardt
- Southwestern
- College of Idaho
- Saint Xavier
- St. Thomas
- Carroll
- Montana Tech
- OUAZ
- Avila
- Dickinson State
- Kansas Wesleyan
- Texas Wesleyan
- Georgetown
- Bethel (Kan.)
- St. Francis
- Dordt
Image Courtesy: NAIA