KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCAU) – The defending NAIA National Champion Northwestern Red Raiders were selected first in the NAIA Football Preseason Coaches’ Top 25 poll. NWC received 17 of the 18 first-place votes.

Morningside and Dordt were picked at fourth and 25th, respectively.

FULL NAIA FOOTBALL PRESEASON POLL

Northwestern (17) Keiser (1) Grand View Morningside Indiana Wesleyan Marian Benedictine Bethel (Tenn.) Lindsey Wilson Reinhardt Southwestern College of Idaho Saint Xavier St. Thomas Carroll Montana Tech OUAZ Avila Dickinson State Kansas Wesleyan Texas Wesleyan Georgetown Bethel (Kan.) St. Francis Dordt

Image Courtesy: NAIA