KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCAU) – The Northwestern Red Raiders women’s volleyball team will start the season nationally ranked.

NWC earned the number five spot in the NAIA Preseason Coaches Poll, extending the program’s streak to nine polls where they are ranked inside the top ten. The GPAC boasts three of the nation’s top five teams and seven of the top 25.

Northwestern’s first match is on Aug. 17 against Valley City State at home.