Northwestern returners fueled by early playoff loss in 2020

LE MARS, Iowa - For the first time in four years, the Le Mars Bulldogs will have a different quarterback under center than Tate Westhoff.

It's never easy to replace someone with experience, but for the Bulldog quarterback position, they have the benefit of a different sort of experience, with back-up quarterback of the last two seasons senior Carer Arens coming into the role, splitting time with junior Tyler Iverson at the position. For Le Mars it's not about one is better than the other, but by running two quarterbacks they view it as a way to keep the defense off balance. And with only three starters on offense returning from 2019, the Bulldogs are looking for anything they can to help prevent any lag on that side of the ball.