Northwestern returners fueled by early playoff loss in 2020

ORANGE CITY, Iowa – 2019 was a difficult year to process for Northwestern football.
On one hand, the the Red Raiders had a terrific regular season, going 9-1, with their only loss coming to reigning two-time defending champion Morningside, while also having the GPAC player of the year Tyson Kooima take a huge step forward.
On the other, a first round home loss to Saint Xavier to cap that terrific year, isn’t exactly how the team saw their season ending. That’s the motivation for Northwestern in 2020: make sure that doesn’t happen again.