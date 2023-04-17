SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – The Northwestern Red Raiders softball team has been on a mission all season long, with the Orange City squad putting together a historic season so far as NWC has extended its win streak to 19 games following their sweep of Hastings on Saturday.

Northwestern is boasting a 37-2 record are are undefeated at home and true road games, with the team’s last loss coming on March 7th. The Red Raiders squad, which features a few local products contributing to the success, are undefeated in GPAC play.

NWC has been impactful on both sides of the ball, ranking first in the conference in many major statistical categories. At the plate, seven batters are hitting over .300 while the team’s earned runs average is less than 2, as the team looks to each other for motivation game after game.

“We’re just ecstatic. We’re having so much fun. We’re building each other up and it’s just so fun to play with this group of girls because we’re here for each other and we’re all best friends. We just know that every game matters and each goal at the end of the day is to go 1-0 and 2-0 each day,” Northwestern sophomore pitcher Kate Kralik said.

"You've got to pitch at a high level. You've got to play solid defense to make all the routine plays, but expect to make the great plays and some of those are happening and then offensively, can you move the ball and run the bases and find a way to scrap out some runs and we've been doing that," Northwestern head coach Shane Bouman added.

Up next for NWC, they’ll play in a trio of doubleheaders this week. On April 18th, they will play against two games against Dordt. A sweep of the Defenders would give the Red Raiders a 20-game win streak for the first time since 2000.