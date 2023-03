SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – The Northwestern Red Raiders softball team continues its climb up the NAIA Softball Coaches Poll. NWC earned an appearance in the top 15 for the first time since 2000.

The Red Raiders started off the year with a 16-0 record and are now 25-2 while riding a seven game win streak. Up next, the team is slated to take on Jamestown in a GPAC doubleheader on March 2th.