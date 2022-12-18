SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- The Northwestern Red Raiders capped off its season in the best way possible, winning the NAIA National Championship over Keiser as the team put the exclamation mark on not only a 13-game win streak, but a superb season.

The Red Raiders made their way to Durham as title hopefuls bur returned to Siouxland as champions, with the team hitting the skies and landing at Sioux Gateway Airport this afternoon.

In the game, sophomore quarterback and former West Lyon star Jayln Gramstad totaled 375 yards and four touchdowns while another Wildcat product in Noah Van’t Hof forced two interceptions and made the game-sealing stop in Northwestern’s 35-25 win as all of the hard work the team put in this season paid off with the Red Raiders bringing back a Red Banner.

“It’s absolutely amazing. It’s just a culmination of so much work put in by these guys and the ups and the downs the past few years and just so happy for our guys. They’ve worked so hard for this and give our guys a ton of credit, they’ve built such a great culture and it’s fun to see them finish it,” Northwestern head coach Matt McCarty said postgame.