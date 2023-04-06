SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – The defending NAIA National Champion Northwestern Red Raiders will kick off their season on the road at Concordia on September 2nd, followed by a matchup in Des Moines against the Drake Bulldogs on September 9th.

NWC’s first home game is slated for September 16th against Doane. The team plays back-to-back road games against Mount Marty and Midland before returning to Orange City on October 7th to host Hastings.

Head Coach Matt McCarty and company will travel to Sioux City on October 14th to play Briar Cliff. Then, they’ll head back home to take on Dordt and Morningside on October 21st and October 28th.

The Red Raiders finish their regular season with matchups at Dakota Wesleyan and home against Jamestown.