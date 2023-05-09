SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – The field and host sites for the NAIA Softball Tournament were revealed with the Northwestern Red Raiders making it in as our lone area representative, joining Midland as the GPAC teams in the tournament.

The Red Raiders will take on Arizona’s Embry-Riddle in the opening round of the NAIA tournament. NWC, who earned the #2 seed, will play in Klamath Falls, Oregon. Northwestern earned an automatic bid to the tournament after winning the GPAC Regular Season title.

Northwestern will return to the tournament for the first time since 2018. Their game against Embry-Riddle is scheduled for Monday at 3pm followed by their next game on Tuesday. Tuesday’s game time is TBD.