KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The 2022 NAIA Football Championship National Championship game has been rescheduled due to tech issues, according to the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA).

The game will still be played at Durham County Memorial Stadium in Durham, North Carolina but had to be moved to a different time slot due to issues with the stadium’s lighting.

The game was originally planned to be a nighttime game but will instead be played at 11 a.m. due to the stadium’s lighting issues.