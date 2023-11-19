SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – The NAIA released its Pool Play assignments for the Final Site of the 2023 NAIA Volleyball Tournament, as #1 Northwestern College volleyball will start competition in Pool Play A taking on St. Abrose (IA) and Bellevue (NE) starting on Nov. 29 and Dec. 1 at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City.

Northwestern is making its 19th overall NAIA tournament appearance and entering its 7th straight trip to the Final Site.

POOL PLAY A SCHEDULE:

No. 1 Northwestern vs. No. 24 St. Ambrose (IA) – 11am CT (November 29)

No. 1 Northwestern vs. No. 16 Bellevue (NE) – 11am CT (December 1)

The winner of Pool Play A will face the winner of Pool Play H in the NAIA quarterfinals on Dec. 2 at 11am CT.

The NAIA semifinals will follow on Dec. 4 at 5pm CT with the NAIA national championship set for Dec. 5 at 7pm CT at the Tyson Events Center.