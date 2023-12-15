DURHAM, N.C. – Northwestern College (Iowa) Quarterback Jalyn Gramstad has been selected as the NAIA Football National Player of the Year as he leads his team to their second national championship game in as many seasons. Gramstad led the Red Raiders team to a perfect regular season at 11-0 which included a 27-24 overtime win at NCAA Division I Drake (Iowa). The Red Raiders were the unanimous number-one team in the NAIA Coaches’ Top 25 all year.

The Lester, Iowa native has played in all 14 games this season for Northwestern (Iowa), as he looks to once again cap off the season as a national champion. To this point, Gramstad sits fourth in completions (244), first in completion percentage (70.1%), third in yards (3,394), and fourth in touchdowns (33). He has averaged 242.4 yards per game during the 2023 campaign and 9.8 yards per attempt. In September, Gramstad completed 112-of-154 passes for 1,466 yards and 12 touchdowns in just that one month alone. Gramstad has put together a show this year on the grid iron, having a trio of games were he tabbed over 300 yards of passing and five games where he ran for over 100 yards.

Earlier this week, Gramstad was chosen as a NAIA/AFCA First-Team All-American in addition to Offensive Player of the Year of the Great Plains Conference (GPAC).

Gramstad is the fourth consecutive player from the GPAC to be tabbed with the honors. It also marks the fifth GPAC player over the previous six years to receive the award; other on the conference list include, Joe Dolincheck from Morningside (Iowa) in 2021 and 2022, Tyson Kooima from Northwestern (Iowa) in 2020, and Trent Solsma from Morningside (Iowa) in 2018.