Northwestern putting playoff struggles behind them for 2020

2020 THIRD Iowa High School Volleyball RankingsCompiled by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic UnionFOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – Thursday, September 10

Class 1ANo. School Record LW1 Holy Trinity Catholic 3-3 12 Wapsie Valley 3-0 23 New London 4-0 34 Janesville 8-1 45 Springville 7-1 66 Council Bluffs St. Albert 2-7 57 Coon Rapids-Bayard 4-1 78 Gehlen Catholic 3-2 89 Edgewood-Colesburg 3-1 910 Belle Plaine 6-4 1011 Gladbrook-Reinbeck 6-1 1112 Grand View Christian 6-4 1213 Newell-Fonda 3-1 1314 Southeast Warren 6-0 NR15 BCLUW 8-4 15Dropped Out: Saint Ansgar (14)