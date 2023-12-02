ORANGE CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – No. 1 Northwestern College football was tied 10-10 at halftime against No. 13 Saint Xavier (IL) in the NAIA Football Championship Series (FCS) Quarterfinals, but the Red Raiders came alive in the second half with four scores on 4 straight drives towards a 34-17 win over the Cougars. A victory that’d move defending champion NWC back to the NAIA FCS Semifinals for the 4th consecutive season.

The Cougars ended Northwestern’s season in the NAIA first round back in 2019, but the Red Raiders were poised to turn the tables in 2023.

After teams traded field goals in the first quarter, Konner McQuillan broke free on the second play of the second quarter with a 47-yard touchdown run, putting NWC ahead 10-3.

Cougars crafted an answer soon after. Working into the red zone off a turnover, QB Stuart Ross connected with Justin Pringle for a 6-yard TD strike to tie the game 10-10. Score remained the same into halftime.

Northwestern awoke in the third quarter. Red Raiders regained the 13-10 lead following an Eli Stader field goal, followed by a Cody Moser interception in the end zone to get the ball. Moser earned his NAIA-best 10th pick of the season, tying a single-season program record.

QB Jalyn Gramstad would find Austyn Gerard over the middle soon after for a 34-yard TD strike and a 20-10 lead.

Cougars had a response seconds later as Pringle returned the ensuing kickoff 70 yards for the touchdown, shaving the lead down to 20-17 into the fourth quarter.

But Gramstad kept his efficient day going with another TD pass to Gerard, extending the edge to 27-17 to give them the cushion for good, ultimately returning the Red Raiders to NAIA semifinals.

“This team is really good when adversity comes,” Northwestern freshman wide receiver Austyn Gerard said, “We’ve had a lot of close games this season and every time adversity hits us we know how to punch it right back in the mouth.”

“Kind of pounding the stone a little bit so we just keep working,” Northwestern sophomore defensive lineman Jacob Dragstra said. “Sometime you never know what’s gonna happen you never know what the next play may hold so just staying into it and working your hardest and being ready for whatever comes.”

“We talk about winning moments and these guys did a really good job of that today,” Northwestern head coach Matt McCarty said. “At halftime it was a really tight football game and we played a really good football team and just found a way to make plays when we needed to in the second half. We try to make sure we’re playing on our terms and our guys did everything they could to be 1-0 today and get that opportunity to play next week.”

Game Notables:

The win streak is up to 26-straight games and marks the fourth-straight NAIA Semifinals appearance.

Cody Moser ties the single-season program record with his 10 th interception of the season.

interception of the season. Austyn Gerard set a new career-high with his two receiving touchdowns in the second half.

He now five receiving touchdowns on the season.

Konner McQuillan picked up his GPAC-leading 18 th touchdown of the season, rushing for a game-high 99 yards on 21 carries.

touchdown of the season, rushing for a game-high 99 yards on 21 carries. Jalyn Gramstad was efficient, going 14-for-18 for 217 yards and a pair of TD passes.

Michael Storey led the team with his 72 receiving yards on six catches.

The Red Raiders held SXU to 98 rushing yards, holding the seventh opponent to under 100 rushing yards this season.

NWC did not allow any points and just 48 yards to the Cougars in the fourth quarter.

Jacob Dragstra recorded two of the team’s three sacks this afternoon; while also forcing a fumble.

It also marks a career-high in sacks for the sophomore.

CB Kole Telford led the team with his nine tackles, while Clayton Bosma added eight in the win.

Northwestern is the lone undefeated team in the NAIA now, following Grand View’s loss today.

Northwestern evened the all-time series against Saint Xavier with the win today (1-1).

Top-ranked Northwestern hosts No. 4 Georgetown in the NAIA semifinals on Dec. 2 for a trip the NAIA national championship. Kickoff in Orange City set for 12:00pm.