ORANGE CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – The NAIA Football Championship Series reaches its second round stage on Saturday as Siouxland was treated to a Sioux County rematch with #1 Northwestern prevailing 7-0 over #14 Dordt in a defensive slugfest to keep their title defense alive.

Red Raiders threw the first punch on their first drive of the game. Quarterback Jalyn Gramstad hit running back Konner Mcquillan for a 12-yard touchdown to take a 7-0 lead after one quarter.

But special teams showed up early in the second for Dordt. Rhett Williams would block a punt from kicker Eli Stader to give great field position for the Defenders.

Later that drive, Stephen Lienen lined up for a Defenders field goal but the snap would be fumbled resulting in a Kole Telford recovery. It’d be one of two fumble recoveries for Northwestern in the half as the Red Raiders held a 7-0 lead into halftime.

It’d be a defensive battle from there into the fourth quarter. Quarterback Kolson Kruse connected with Eli Boldan for a 32-yard gain, continuing a drive that’d take the Defenders down to the goal line.

Dordt would then opt for trickery on 4th and goal, going with a direct snap and the handoff to running back Nick Wellen on the reverse. But Northwestern’s Clayton Bosma would stuff him before the goal line for their biggest defensive stop of the game.

The final chance for Dordt came on 4th down with 1:19 to play in regulation, but a Kruse pass downfield would be broken up by Cody Moser to seal the 7-0 win for Northwestern.

Dordt was 0-2 in the red zone and 0-4 on 4th down conversions for the day. Red Raiders improve to 17-0 in the all-time series vs. the Defenders.

“Our defense was really resilient, we played together, we were physical, we bent a few times but never broke so it was awesome to see this whole team work together and find a way to win,” Northwestern junior defensive back Cody Moser said.

“Good teams, you bring out the best in each other,” Northwestern head coach Matt McCarty said. “You know you have to play well to win. You have to execute at a high level and I think we saw that today. Both defenses did an outstanding job. You know I think we didn’t turn it over on offense and that was huge for us today.”

“Our seniors left a legacy,” Dordt head coach Joel Penner said. “You know when you’re building you want it to happen at once. You want it to call come together. We have four or five players graduating on the entire starting 22. The Dordt Defenders are going to be back stronger than ever for next year.”

#14 Dordt ends their season at 9-3 overall after claiming their highest win total and first playoff win in program history.

#1 Northwestern hosts #13 Saint Xavier (IL) for the NAIA FCS Quarterfinals on Saturday, Dec. 2. Kickoff time in Orange City to be announced in the coming days.