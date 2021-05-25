Northwestern names former SDSU player Kristin Rotert as new women’s basketball head coach

(Courtesy Northwestern College Athletics)

Northwestern College and Vice President for Athletics Dr. Micah Parker announce the hiring of Kristin Rotert as the head coach of the Red Raider women’s basketball program.

Rotert comes to Northwestern having served as the Director of Operations for the South Dakota State University women’s basketball program for the last three years. She was part of a coaching staff that led the Jackrabbits to the Sweet 16 and a Summit League title in 2019.

Prior to her appointment at SDSU, Rotert served as the head coach for the South Dakota Attack AAU team for four years. During this time, Rotert was also the Reach and Rise Youth Mentoring Director at Aberdeen Family YMCA in Aberdeen, S.D. She served as an instructor with Warwick Workouts both in Sioux Falls and Aberdeen.

“It is an honor and privilege to be the next head coach of the Northwestern Red Raiders,” said Rotert. “This is a tremendous program with a strong foundation and a long tradition of excellence. What attracted me the most to this opportunity was the ability to combine two of the most important aspects in my life: my devotion to my faith, and my passion for the game of basketball. I believe in coaching with a purpose and will use basketball as a tool to help develop our student-athletes in all areas of life.”

A 2011 graduate from SDSU with a Bachelor of Science degree in health promotion, Rotert lettered for the Jackrabbits from 2007-11 and finished her career tied for the all-time leader in three-pointers made (250 – since broken) and eighth in scoring (1,484 points).