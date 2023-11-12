SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – The NAIA Selection Show unveiled its 20-team field for the 2023 Football Championship Series, featuring 13 automatic qualifiers and 7 at-large berths up for grabs as Northwestern, Morningside and Dordt all earned playoff bids.

Defending NAIA national champion Northwestern (11-0) earned the #1 overall seed and a first-round bye. The GPAC regular season champs will kick off FCS play in the second round at home on Nov. 25, where they’ll be guaranteed home games throughout the FCS. Red Raiders lead the GPAC in total touchdowns and have played in 51 FCS games, the most in the NAIA.

Morningside (9-2) earned the #10 seed and the at-large berth, joining one of the top 12 qualifiers to earn a first round bye. The Mustangs will begin FCS play on the road in the second round. This marks the 20th consecutive season the Mustangs have made it to the playoffs.

Dordt (8-2) earned the #14 seed and their second ever at-large berth to the NAIA Football Championship Series. The Defenders will play in one of four first-round matchups hosting Ottawa (KS) on Nov. 18. Kickoff in Sioux Center set for 12:00 p.m.