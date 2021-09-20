Northwestern, Morningside, and Dordt all remain ranked in NAIA Coaches Poll

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) once again is the highest ranked team in the NAIA Football FirstDown PlayBook Coaches’ Top 25 Poll earning 17 first-place votes. Morningside (Iowa) is ranked third and received the 18th first-place vote. The biggest move up the charts was Indiana Wesleyan leaping 11 spots and the further decline was 11 positions from Olivet Nazarene (Ill.).
Poll Methodology
- The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences.
- Each conference is given one rater for every four schools in the league.
- The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 25 points for each first-place vote, 24 for second-place and so on through the list.
- The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on.
- Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes.”
- For the complete Top 25 calendar, click here.
|RANK
|LAST WEEK
|SCHOOL [FIRST-PLACE VOTES]
|RECORD
|FINAL POINTS
|1
|1
|Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) [17]
|2-0
|418
|2
|2
|Northwestern (Iowa)
|4-0
|400
|3
|3
|Morningside (Iowa) [1]
|3-0
|388
|4
|4
|Grand View (Iowa)
|4-0
|370
|5
|5
|Concordia (Mich.)
|2-0
|354
|6
|7
|Reinhardt (Ga.)
|2-1
|331
|7
|8
|Keiser (Fla.)
|1-1
|314
|8
|9
|Marian (Ind.)
|2-1
|307
|9
|11
|Georgetown (Ky.)
|2-0
|292
|10
|12
|Baker (Kan.)
|3-1
|275
|11
|13
|Eastern Oregon
|2-0
|259
|12
|16
|Kansas Wesleyan
|3-0
|231
|13
|14
|Saint Francis (Ind.)
|1-0
|220
|14
|25
|Indiana Wesleyan
|2-0
|197
|15
|15
|Avila (Mo.)
|3-0
|193
|16
|18
|Ottawa (Ariz.)
|3-0
|165
|17
|6
|Olivet Nazarene (Ill.)
|1-1
|147
|18
|10
|Bethel (Kan.)
|2-1
|137
|19
|16
|Roosevelt (Ill.)
|1-1
|118
|20
|21
|Valley City State (N.D.)
|3-0
|103
|20
|19
|Dordt (Iowa)
|2-1
|103
|22
|20
|Southwestern (Kan.)
|3-0
|100
|23
|23
|Montana Western
|3-1
|84
|24
|22
|Arizona Christian
|2-1
|55
|25
|NR
|Faulkner (Ala.)
|3-0
|38
Dropped from the poll: Rocky Mountain (Mont.)
Receiving Votes: Culver-Stockton (Mo.) 19; College of Idaho 16; Cumberlands (Ky.) 11