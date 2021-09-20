Northwestern, Morningside, and Dordt all remain ranked in NAIA Coaches Poll

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) once again is the highest ranked team in the NAIA Football FirstDown PlayBook Coaches’ Top 25 Poll earning 17 first-place votes. Morningside (Iowa) is ranked third and received the 18th first-place vote. The biggest move up the charts was Indiana Wesleyan leaping 11 spots and the further decline was 11 positions from Olivet Nazarene (Ill.).

Poll Methodology

  • The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences.
  • Each conference is given one rater for every four schools in the league.
  • The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 25 points for each first-place vote, 24 for second-place and so on through the list.
  • The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on.
  • Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes.”
  • For the complete Top 25 calendar, click here.
RANKLAST WEEKSCHOOL [FIRST-PLACE VOTES]RECORDFINAL POINTS
11Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) [17]2-0418
22Northwestern (Iowa)4-0400
33Morningside (Iowa) [1]3-0388
44Grand View (Iowa)4-0370
55Concordia (Mich.)2-0354
67Reinhardt (Ga.)2-1331
78Keiser (Fla.)1-1314
89Marian (Ind.)2-1307
911Georgetown (Ky.)2-0292
1012Baker (Kan.)3-1275
1113Eastern Oregon2-0259
1216Kansas Wesleyan3-0231
1314Saint Francis (Ind.)1-0220
1425Indiana Wesleyan2-0197
1515Avila (Mo.)3-0193
1618Ottawa (Ariz.)3-0165
176Olivet Nazarene (Ill.)1-1147
1810Bethel (Kan.)2-1137
1916Roosevelt (Ill.)1-1118
2021Valley City State (N.D.)3-0103
2019Dordt (Iowa)2-1103
2220Southwestern (Kan.)3-0100
2323Montana Western3-184
2422Arizona Christian2-155
25NRFaulkner (Ala.)3-038

Dropped from the poll: Rocky Mountain (Mont.)

Receiving Votes: Culver-Stockton (Mo.) 19; College of Idaho 16; Cumberlands (Ky.) 11

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News

Trending Stories