Northwestern, Morningside, and Dordt all remain ranked in NAIA Coaches Poll

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) once again is the highest ranked team in the NAIA Football FirstDown PlayBook Coaches’ Top 25 Poll earning 17 first-place votes. Morningside (Iowa) is ranked third and received the 18th first-place vote. The biggest move up the charts was Indiana Wesleyan leaping 11 spots and the further decline was 11 positions from Olivet Nazarene (Ill.).

Poll Methodology

The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences.

Each conference is given one rater for every four schools in the league.

The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 25 points for each first-place vote, 24 for second-place and so on through the list.

The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on.

Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes.”

RANK LAST WEEK SCHOOL [FIRST-PLACE VOTES] RECORD FINAL POINTS 1 1 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) [17] 2-0 418 2 2 Northwestern (Iowa) 4-0 400 3 3 Morningside (Iowa) [1] 3-0 388 4 4 Grand View (Iowa) 4-0 370 5 5 Concordia (Mich.) 2-0 354 6 7 Reinhardt (Ga.) 2-1 331 7 8 Keiser (Fla.) 1-1 314 8 9 Marian (Ind.) 2-1 307 9 11 Georgetown (Ky.) 2-0 292 10 12 Baker (Kan.) 3-1 275 11 13 Eastern Oregon 2-0 259 12 16 Kansas Wesleyan 3-0 231 13 14 Saint Francis (Ind.) 1-0 220 14 25 Indiana Wesleyan 2-0 197 15 15 Avila (Mo.) 3-0 193 16 18 Ottawa (Ariz.) 3-0 165 17 6 Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 1-1 147 18 10 Bethel (Kan.) 2-1 137 19 16 Roosevelt (Ill.) 1-1 118 20 21 Valley City State (N.D.) 3-0 103 20 19 Dordt (Iowa) 2-1 103 22 20 Southwestern (Kan.) 3-0 100 23 23 Montana Western 3-1 84 24 22 Arizona Christian 2-1 55 25 NR Faulkner (Ala.) 3-0 38

Dropped from the poll: Rocky Mountain (Mont.)

Receiving Votes: Culver-Stockton (Mo.) 19; College of Idaho 16; Cumberlands (Ky.) 11