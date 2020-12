ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Things didn’t take too long for the Northwestern Red Raiders men’s basketball team to get rolling over Presentation College.

The Raiders only needed seven minutes in the first half to open up a 20-12 lead, and by halftime the lead was up to 30, with Trent Hilbrands scoring 20 of Northwestern’s 53 points. Hilbrands led all scorers on the night with 25, with Presentation only playing six players in the loss, as Northwestern improves to 10-4 with the 98-64 victory.