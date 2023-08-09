SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – Leading the way for our local GPAC squads in the conference preseason poll is Northwestern. The Red Raiders earned three of the twelve first place votes as NWC constructed a 23-8 record on its way to an appearance at the NAIA Tournament Final Site.

Dordt and Morningside were picked eighth and ninth while Briar Cliff was tabbed twelfth.

Morningside kicks off its season on August 17th while Briar Cliff and Northwestern open up its respective seasons on the 18th. Dordt plays its first match on August 26th.

GPAC Volleyball Preseason Poll

Team (first-place votes)