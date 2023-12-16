DURHAM, N.C. (KCAU) – Northwestern College football embarked on its third day in Durham, North Carolina for NAIA Championship Week. The Red Raiders though not only put in work on the field but also in the local community, taking part in the NAIA Teaming Up for Character Event.

Northwestern interacted with local youth at the Lakewood YMCA in Durham on Saturday morning through a football camp, showed the kids plenty of football skills ranging from running routes and catching passes to working on rushing the quarterback.

Head coach Matt McCarty also took time to speak to the kids, passing on knowledge such as the importance of hard work and integrity. A chance to impact the next generation of football players with so many looking up to the Red Raiders on this year’s roster.

It’s the moments where the team can give back that mean so much not only to the kids, but to the Red Raiders themselves.

“It was cool I remember some youth camps when I was little, so that’s gonna be some lifetime memories for those kids. So, it’s cool to give back to the community. Especially a community that’s given to use the last few years,” Northwestern senior offensive lineman Jawan Grant said.

“I think they had a really fun time and if you were to ask them after the camp, I think they’d say they had a blast and that’s really all that matters that we made a couple kids day today,” Northwestern junior offensive lineman Jordan DeSmet said.

Northwestern capped off day three in Durham with some more fun, hitting the lanes for two hours of bowling.