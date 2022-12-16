SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- Northwestern put the finishing touches on their 12-1 season this morning, working through drills and final formations to cap off their championship prep and the offense is a key unit everyone will keep an eye on.

The Red Raiders have outscored their opponents 577-136 this year, with 180 of those points coming in the second quarter. Northwestern leads the nation in rushing touchdowns with 42, more than half coming from dual-threat quarterback Jalyn Gramstad.

Stats aside though, Northwestern is staying where their feet are. Staying loose but keeping focused to a moment they’ve put in the work for with a chance to flip the script from their national runner up two seasons ago.

“We’re more ready, we feel more prepared like we look back to Lindsey Wilson and see that maybe we weren’t ready for the spotlight or just didn’t know what to expect but now we know what to expect. Don’t get too high don’t get too low just enjoy the moment and control what we can control really,” Northwestern junior defensive end Korbyn Gramstad said.

“It’s a lot of work throughout the year, it’s a long season, it’s hard on the body. To be able to see it pay off like this is pretty cool,” Northwestern senior tight end Blake Anderson added.

As far as their opponent, the ground game is where the Seahawks have made their success. Keiser boasts a pair of 1,000-yard rushers while pulling off upsets of three of the top-four seeds in the postseason.

They’ll have a tall task ahead of them with a stout Northwestern run defense, one of only four groups in all of NAIA to hold opponents to under 60 rush yards per game. And from fifth-year seniors to stand out sophomores, the Red Raiders are ready for the biggest moment of their college football careers. Preparing to enjoy the ride and win its first Red Banner in 39 years.

“It’s bittersweet. For a lot of us seniors, it’s the last time that most of us will ever play a football game again. It’s really trying to take in the moment, try to enjoy everything we do. Just being on the field one last time and trying to gout out on a winning note, I think it’d be pretty cool for us to be able to end our career on a win,” Northwestern senior defensive lineman Tyler Jones highlighted.

“It makes it worth it for sure. It’s not easy to play in 20-degree weather, it’s not easy to get up in the morning to go to work but when you get a chance to play in a game like this it makes it all so so worth it. All the work is done, now tomorrow we just got to go out and execute our plan,” Anderson mentioned.