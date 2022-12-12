SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- The Northwestern Red Raiders football team is just four quarters away from capping off their season with a national title. But first, the team held its NAIA National Championship Game press conference at Juffer Fieldhouse.

NWC took the podium as their game is less than a week away. Taking a look at this Northwestern squad, it’s been an excellent season for the team from Orange City. Ever since their one-point loss in Week 1, the team has not looked back.

The Red Raiders are averaging 44 points per game and an eye-popping 467 yards per game. Making it this far is certainly an honor within itself for the program. But, the Red Raiders understand they’re going to Durham for unfinished business with the hope of bringing a Red Banner back for the Red Raiders.