ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Northwestern Red Raiders held its NAIA Football Championship Press Conference at the Bultman Center with the team preparing to take flight for Durham for its national title game on Monday.

For the top-seeded Red Raiders, it’s a rematch against #3 Keiser. NWC, who is on a 27-game win streak, aims to cap off its first undefeated season since 1983.

Orchestrating the offense is GPAC Offensive Player of the Year Jayln Gramstad. The West Lyon product is 24-0 as the team’s starting QB. Fifth-year wide receiver and Spencer native Michael Storey is second in the NAIA with 16 receiving touchdowns while running back Konnor McQuillan’s 20 rushing touchdowns is tied for fourth in the NAIA.

A high-potent offense helping the Raiders return to North Carolina.

“I think this group has really embraced the opportunity they have in front of them and just the opportunity to make sure that whether it’s this season or the next game is the best game that they play and they’ve worked really hard and just day by day and making sure that comes to fruition.” Northwestern head coach Matt McCarty said. “I think that’s so important. I think our players deserve a ton of credit. It would have been easy to be complacent after last year, but this group has really put in the work, day in and day out, to be their best each and every week.”

As high-flying of an offense as Northwestern presents, the team prides itself on its defense as well. The Red Raiders are ranked as the 12th best defense in the NAIA, allowing fewer than 278 yards per game.

A big component of the team’s defense is junior defensive back Cody Moser. The Rock Valley native leads the nation with 10 interceptions, one away from the single-season program record.

Another big game from the NWC defense may be needed to contain a Keiser offense that averages over 215 rushing yards per game.

But regardless of the opponent, Northwestern says its preparation stays the same.

“Every game, we prepare like it’s our last game or the championship game, and that’s not going to waver this game. Nothing has to change for us to play great and I think that’s what has made our defense so special and be able to grow a lot this season.” Northwestern junior linebacker Ben Kingery said.

“We have no doubts that what we did last year, we could do this year. But kind of like what we touched on this year with this being a new legacy…this is a whole different team, whole different camraderie. But we’re still able to get the job done week in and week out. Ultimately, just super proud of our guys.” Northwestern senior wide receiver Michael Storey added.

