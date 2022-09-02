ORANGE CITY, IOWA – The No. 3 Northwestern College football team has one heck of a big game this weekend, opening their 2022 season against the defending national champions of No. 1 Morningside. But with plenty of big names from the Red Raiders roster in 2021 now back for another go-around, the team has the makings for yet another NAIA national title run.

Back at quarterback is senior Blake Fryar, who threw for over 2,100 yards and 25 touchdowns a season ago. Alongside him is his top target in Cade Moser, a senior who reeled in 21 touchdowns and over 1,500 receiving yards for second in all of NAIA marks. Defensively, the Red Raiders bring back one of the top ballhawks in the nation in senior Jaden Snyder, a dual-threat punter who tied for first in the country in interceptions.

With all the pieces coming back to the puzzle, Northwestern hopes their experienced core can help the squad pick up right where they left off for 2022. Only time, to walk away with hardware to show for it.

“We’ve had three really good weeks of practice,” Northwestern football head coach Matt McCarty said. “We have great leadership and great experience coming back from last year. I really don’t feel that we’ve had a bad practice yet. It’s a very focused, intense, and hungry group and it’s been some good practices. It’s big that you can really hit the ground running and build on what you’ve done in the past. I think the experience our guys have coming back and they’ve played in a lot of big football games that the moment won’t be too big for them and they’ll be ready to play their best.”

Northwestern gears up for their biggest game of the regular season right off the bat, battling No. 1 Morningside tomorrow night. Kickoff at Elwood Olsen Stadium set for 7:00 p.m.