Northwestern focusing on the right mindset heading into NAIA playoffs

ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – After finishing their 2020 regular season on a high note, the #6 Northwestern Red Raiders are hoping to pick up where they left off in the first round of the NAIA playoffs on Saturday.

Northwestern finished as the second best passing offense in the nation, averaging 324.8 passing yards per game. A big part of that was senior quarterback Tyson Kooima, was was the nation’s number one passer in total offense per game with 353.4 per contest, nearly 15 more yards than the next closest player.

This Saturday’s first round match up is the same as the Raiders’ 2018 first round game, hosting #11 Dickinson State. However in 2018, the Blue Hawks ruined the party, upsetting Northwestern 14-6 in Orange City. 2021 seems as good of a time as any for some payback.

The Red Raiders host the Blue Hawks on Saturday, April 17 at 1:00.